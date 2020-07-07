Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that the country's government adopted measures to enhance control over currency fluctuations, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that the country's government adopted measures to enhance control over Currency fluctuations, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the official IRNA news agency, Rouhani said that the government would sue exporters refusing to supply foreign exchange from exports in accordance with existing rules and in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, those exporters who comply with the rules would be granted concessions by the government.