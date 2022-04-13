UrduPoint.com

Iran's National Oil Company Raises Crude Selling Prices For Asia In May - State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Iran's National Oil Company Raises Crude Selling Prices for Asia in May - State Media

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has increased its official prices for light, heavy and Forouzan crude oil for Asian buyers in May, Iranian official media reported

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has increased its official prices for light, heavy and Forouzan crude oil for Asian buyers in May, Iranian official media reported.

Selling prices for the various grades of fuel have been increased to $9.20, $7.95, $8.

5 per barrel, respectively, which is more than the average price of Oman or Dubai crude oil, according to the NIOC report.

Compared to the northwestern European market, the prices for Iranian oil are also higher than that of Brent, IRNA news agency said.

Iranian media also noted that Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco also previously announced an official increase in the price of its light crude oil for Asian customers in May.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dubai Company Oman Oil Price Saudi Arabia May Market Media Asia

Recent Stories

Over 1.7Bln People Exposed to Disruptions of Food, ..

Over 1.7Bln People Exposed to Disruptions of Food, Energy Amid Ukraine Conflict ..

18 seconds ago
 UN Continues Operational Presence in Luhansk, Done ..

UN Continues Operational Presence in Luhansk, Donetsk Amid Ukraine Conflict - Of ..

19 seconds ago
 PM making all out efforts to provide relief to com ..

PM making all out efforts to provide relief to common man: Talal Chaudhry

21 seconds ago
 France to Provide Additional Military Assistance t ..

France to Provide Additional Military Assistance to Ukraine - Defense Minister

22 seconds ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China experts discuss practical challenge ..

Pakistan-China experts discuss practical challenges in water governance

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.