Iran's New Oil Minister Planning To Strengthen Positions In OPEC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:53 PM

Iran intends to enhance its standing in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and return its oil to the global market, newly appointed Oil Minister Javad Owji said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Iran intends to enhance its standing in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and return its oil to the global market, newly appointed Oil Minister Javad Owji said.

President Ebrahim Raisi named Owji as the new oil minister earlier in August.

"World oil demand is increasing due to vaccination; undoubtedly, one of our plans is to strengthen Iran's status in OPEC and take back our markets," the minister said on Thursday, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

Owji specified that the search for new oil markets, along with production maintenance and the prevention of crude sales, will be among his main tasks at the ministry's helm.

In 2018, former American President Donald Trump decided unilaterally to withdraw from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), banning the export of Iran's oil, which makes up 80% of its budget.

Nevertheless, the Islamic republic has remained the fourth OPEC country in terms of oil extraction volume and unofficially continues to export. Tehran hopes that the negotiations launched in Vienna in April to prevent the nuclear deal from falling apart will pave the way for lifting US sanctions, which remain a heavy burden on the Iranian economy.

