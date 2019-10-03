Iran plans to build two petrochemical plants in its northern area along the Caspian Sea that will fully correspond to all required environmental standards, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh told Sputnik on Thursday on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow

In September, the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company announced plans to begin petrochemical production in areas close to Iran's Caspian coastline. At the same time, Iranian ecologists expressed concerns regarding the ecological situation in the region being already dire and the risk of deterioration after the launch of petrochemical production.

"We plan to build two petrochemical plants near the Caspian Sea, which will be safe and 100-percent compliant with environmental requirements," Zangeneh said.

As for oil refineries, the minister said that Iran so far has no interest in having them in the Caspian because it has not yet sourced oil in that area, and transporting crude oil from the country's southern parts, where all key oil infrastructure in concentrated, all the way up to the northern coastline would bear no expediency.

