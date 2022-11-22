UrduPoint.com

Iran's Oil Exports In October-November Break 2008 Record - Petroleum Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022

Iran's Oil Exports in October-November Break 2008 Record - Petroleum Minister

Iranian oil exports for October-November 2022 broke the 2018 record, when the United States administration led by then-President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal with Tehran and imposed new sanctions against the country, Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Iranian oil exports for October-November 2022 broke the 2018 record, when the United States administration led by then-President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal with Tehran and imposed new sanctions against the country, Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said on Tuesday.

"This is the highest record (in oil exports) since 2018 until now," Owji was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

The minister, however, did not specify the exact figures, neither for this year nor for previous ones.

Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with the P5+1 group, which includes the US, China, France, Russia, the UK, Germany and the European Union, in 2015.

It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments under the deal. Several packages of US sanctions against Iran, including against its oil sector, have since been imposed.

