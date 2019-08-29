UrduPoint.com
Iran's Oil Tanker Adrian Darya Enters Turkey's Waters, Heads Toward Mersin Port - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:57 PM

Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, formerly known as Grace 1, which has been recently released from Gibraltar, is now entering the Turkish territorial waters and heading toward the Turkish port of Mersin, a shipping source at Mersin port told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, formerly known as Grace 1, which has been recently released from Gibraltar, is now entering the Turkish territorial waters and heading toward the Turkish port of Mersin, a shipping source at Mersin port told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the source, the tanker will be unloaded at the port after its arrival.

The oil tanker was seized by Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions and released on August 15. While Gibraltar said it received assurances from Iran that the tanker was not going to deliver its cargo to Syria, Tehran denied making such statements. On August 19, the middle Eastern nation confirmed that the tanker had left Gibraltar's waters.

