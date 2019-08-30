UrduPoint.com
Iran's Oil Tanker Adrian Darya Heading Toward Turkey's Southern Iskenderun City - Source

Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, formerly known as Grace 1, which has been recently released from Gibraltar, is now heading toward Iskenderun city in the south of Turkey, a shipping source told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, formerly known as Grace 1, which has been recently released from Gibraltar, is now heading toward Iskenderun city in the south of Turkey, a shipping source told Sputnik on Friday.

Meanwhile, a source in the Turkish port of Mersin told Sputnik on Thursday that the tanker would enter the Turkish territorial waters and head toward Mersin to be unloaded there.

The oil tanker was seized by Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions and released on August 15. While Gibraltar said it received assurances from Iran that the tanker was not going to deliver its cargo to Syria, Tehran denied making such statements. On August 19, the middle Eastern nation confirmed that the tanker had left Gibraltar's waters.

