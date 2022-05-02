MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji is on a visit to Venezuela and is expected to sign energy cooperation agreements on Monday, Bloomberg reports citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Owji arrived in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on Saturday, Bloomberg said on Sunday, adding that the oil minister is accompanied by over a dozen delegates.

The delegation has already visited the Paraguana refining complex in western Venezuela and Owji is expected to sign energy cooperation deals along with Petroleos de Venezuela SA head Asdrubal Chavez on Monday, according to Bloomber's sources.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States had been making attempts to sign contracts on energy resources with Iran and Venezuela (which has the largest oil reserves), despite having targeted the two countries with sanctions in the past.