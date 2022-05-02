UrduPoint.com

Iran's Petroleum Minister To Sign Energy Cooperation Deals In Venezuela Monday - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Iran's Petroleum Minister to Sign Energy Cooperation Deals in Venezuela Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji is on a visit to Venezuela and is expected to sign energy cooperation agreements on Monday, Bloomberg reports citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Owji arrived in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on Saturday, Bloomberg said on Sunday, adding that the oil minister is accompanied by over a dozen delegates.

The delegation has already visited the Paraguana refining complex in western Venezuela and Owji is expected to sign energy cooperation deals along with Petroleos de Venezuela SA head Asdrubal Chavez on Monday, according to Bloomber's sources.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States had been making attempts to sign contracts on energy resources with Iran and Venezuela (which has the largest oil reserves), despite having targeted the two countries with sanctions in the past.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Russia Oil Visit Vladimir Putin Caracas United States Venezuela March Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

23 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

1 day ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

1 day ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

1 day ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.