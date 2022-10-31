UrduPoint.com

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Seize Ship Carrying 2.9Mln Gallons Of Smuggled Fuel - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy of Iran on Monday seized a foreign vessel in the Persian Gulf carrying 11 million liters (2.9 million gallons) of smuggled fuel, local media reported.

Mojtaba Qahremani, the chief justice of Hormozgan Province, said the IRGC captured the foreign oil tanker after weeks of precise technical and intelligence activities, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

Qahremani noted that the crew of the vessel, including captain, is being held in custody, the report said.

In addition, the ships that carried fuel to the tanker are going to be prosecuted, according to Tasnim.

