Iran's Supreme Leader Slams UK Government For Detention Of Oil Tanker Near Gibraltar

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slammed the UK government on Tuesday for the detention of Iran's supertanker, Grace 1, near the coast of one of its overseas territories, Gibraltar

On July 4, the government of Gibraltar, assisted by UK Royal Marines, detained an Iranian supertanker loaded with two million barrels of crude oil. Gibraltar said that it "had reasons to believe" that the tanker was headed to the Banyas Refinery, which belongs to an entity that is subject to the EU sanctions against Syria. Iran has denied that the ship was transporting oil to Syria. Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, in turn, claimed that the vessel had been detained at the request of the United States, which has been seeking to drive Iran's oil exports to zero.

"Among all these nonsensical expectations, the vicious government of Britain commits piracy, and steals our ship. They commit crimes and make it appear legal. The Islamic Republic and devout agents of the system will respond to these vicious acts," Khamenei said in a published statement.

Additionally, Khamenei noted that Iran would continue to reduce some of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, as its EU partners also violated some of the commitments.

"Now that we have started to reduce our commitments, [the EU partners] step forward. They are very insolent, and they have not abided by their eleven commitments. We have just started to reduce some of our commitments, and this process will surely continue," Khamenei said.

On Saturday, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif over a phone conversation that the United Kingdom would facilitate the release of the oil tanker if Tehran guaranteed that the vessel would not go to Syria to deliver the oil. Zarif assured Hunt that Iran sought to resolve the conflict.

Following the incident off the Gibraltar coast, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the UK ambassador to convey protest. The ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, stressed that Tehran considered the tanker's seizure unacceptable because the sanctions in question were not based on UN decisions.

