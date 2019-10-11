UrduPoint.com
Iran's Tanker Possibly Hit By 2 Missiles Near Saudi Port - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:47 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The National Iranian Oil Company's tanker has possibly caught fire off Saudi port city of Jeddah due to being hit by two missiles, Press tv reported on Friday, citing a contractor of the company.

ISNA news agency reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that an explosion had set the tanker on fire 60 miles from Jeddah. According to ISNA, this could be a terrorist attack.

The incident has resulted in oil spilling in the Red Sea. None of the staff members has been injured. The situation is under control, with experts working to establish the reason behind the blast.

