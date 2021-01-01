Iraq Boosts Oil Export to Over 88Mln Barrels in December, Gains About $4.2Bln - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Iraq exported over 88 million barrels of oil in December, which is some seven million more than a month prior, and earned roughly $4.2 billion, the INA state news agency reported on Friday, citing the Iraqi Oil Ministry.

Iraq's oil export in November reached 81,262,376 barrels and the country gained $3.403 billion, with the average price of Iraq's oil being assessed at $41.88 per barrel.

According to the media outlet, in December, Iraq exported 88,211,750 barrels of oil, with the average volume of daily export at 2.8 million barrels. The country's oil export revenues in December amounted to $4.213 billion, while the average price of Iraq's oil reached $47.765 per barrel.

In late November, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said that oil prices would reach $50 per barrel in early 2021, adding that he expected the global energy market to recover from the COVID-19 related crisis within three to six months.

In April, oil prices dropped to $20.18 per barrel amid the decrease in demand caused by the pandemic. The negative trend forced Russia and Saudi Arabia to initiate an agreement among the OPEC+ countries aimed to cut oil production and stabilize the market. The OPEC+ deal came into force in May, resulting in a reduction in oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day for three months. Since August, the alliance has agreed to continue cutting output, but less - by 7.7 million barrels per day until the end of the year, and then - by 5.8 million until the end of April 2022.