UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Boosts Oil Export To Over 88Mln Barrels In December, Gains About $4.2Bln - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Iraq Boosts Oil Export to Over 88Mln Barrels in December, Gains About $4.2Bln - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Iraq exported over 88 million barrels of oil in December, which is some seven million more than a month prior, and earned roughly $4.2 billion, the INA state news agency reported on Friday, citing the Iraqi Oil Ministry.

Iraq's oil export in November reached 81,262,376 barrels and the country gained $3.403 billion, with the average price of Iraq's oil being assessed at $41.88 per barrel.

According to the media outlet, in December, Iraq exported 88,211,750 barrels of oil, with the average volume of daily export at 2.8 million barrels. The country's oil export revenues in December amounted to $4.213 billion, while the average price of Iraq's oil reached $47.765 per barrel.

In late November, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said that oil prices would reach $50 per barrel in early 2021, adding that he expected the global energy market to recover from the COVID-19 related crisis within three to six months.

In April, oil prices dropped to $20.18 per barrel amid the decrease in demand caused by the pandemic. The negative trend forced Russia and Saudi Arabia to initiate an agreement among the OPEC+ countries aimed to cut oil production and stabilize the market. The OPEC+ deal came into force in May, resulting in a reduction in oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day for three months. Since August, the alliance has agreed to continue cutting output, but less - by 7.7 million barrels per day until the end of the year, and then - by 5.8 million until the end of April 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Iraq Oil Alliance Price Saudi Arabia April May August November December Market Media From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Global Village lights up Dubai skies to celebrate ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

2 hours ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

2 hours ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

2 hours ago

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

2 hours ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.