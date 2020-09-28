UrduPoint.com
Iraq Cannot Fully Meet OPEC+ Obligations Because Of Kurdistan - Oil Marketing Company

Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:12 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Iraq cannot fulfill its OPEC+ obligations to reduce oil production in full due to the country's uncontrolled Kurdistan province acting on its own, Alaa Yasiri, the head of Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) said on Monday.

"Overall, Iraq is meeting 80-85 percent of the OPEC+ deal, this is linked to the Kurdistan region that remains beyond the central government's control, not meeting the obligations to reduce oil production and exports, which reflects on Iraq's implementation of the deal," Yasiri said in an interview with Al Rasheed tv channel.

The head of SOMO added that the central government was trying to convince Kurdistan to join the agreement, saying this is a political matter.

On April 12, the OPEC+ countries agreed to reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June, followed by 7.7 million per day for the year's second half, and then 5.8 million per day until April 2022. The new agreement also includes a compensation mechanism, in accordance with which some countries have to compensate their overproduction by the end of September. Iraq is one such country, along with Nigeria, Angola, Kazakhstan and others.

