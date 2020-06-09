UrduPoint.com
Iraq Confirms Adherence To Cutting Oil Production In June-July - Oil Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 07:40 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Iraq's new oil minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, in a phone conversation with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud, confirmed Baghdad's commitment to agreements to reduce oil production in June-July and beyond, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The ministers discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation between the countries in mutually interesting spheres.

"The minister stressed that Iraq was fully adhering to the agreement to cut oil production during June and July, as well as a reduction program for the next period," the ministry said.

