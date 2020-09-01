Iraq Decreased Oil Exports by 6% in August in Compliance With OPEC+ Deal - Oil Ministry

Iraq's Oil Ministry on Tuesday said it has exported 80.494 million barrels of crude oil over the month of August, which is down 6 percent from the previous month, as it tightens its commitment to the OPEC+ deal

Raking in over $3.5 billion in revenues, the country exported an average of 2.597 million barrels daily throughout last month, compared to the 2.7 million barrels per day in July.

Oil prices are creeping back up from their April low point as Iraq's going rate in August averaged at $43.

693 per barrel, up from $40.762 in the previous month.

The deal reached in May between 24 nations to cut oil production amid an unprecedented drop in demand due to the pandemic has already resulted in a collective 9.6 million barrel per day cut, S&P Global reported Tuesday.

All the figures provided by the Iraqi Oil Ministry exclude the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in the north. Iraqi Kurdistan's oil is operated by its own ministry, state and private companies.