UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Decreased Oil Exports By 6% In August In Compliance With OPEC+ Deal - Oil Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:24 PM

Iraq Decreased Oil Exports by 6% in August in Compliance With OPEC+ Deal - Oil Ministry

Iraq's Oil Ministry on Tuesday said it has exported 80.494 million barrels of crude oil over the month of August, which is down 6 percent from the previous month, as it tightens its commitment to the OPEC+ deal

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Iraq's Oil Ministry on Tuesday said it has exported 80.494 million barrels of crude oil over the month of August, which is down 6 percent from the previous month, as it tightens its commitment to the OPEC+ deal.

Raking in over $3.5 billion in revenues, the country exported an average of 2.597 million barrels daily throughout last month, compared to the 2.7 million barrels per day in July.

Oil prices are creeping back up from their April low point as Iraq's going rate in August averaged at $43.

693 per barrel, up from $40.762 in the previous month.

The deal reached in May between 24 nations to cut oil production amid an unprecedented drop in demand due to the pandemic has already resulted in a collective 9.6 million barrel per day cut, S&P Global reported Tuesday.

All the figures provided by the Iraqi Oil Ministry exclude the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in the north. Iraqi Kurdistan's oil is operated by its own ministry, state and private companies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iraq Oil April May July August From Billion Million

Recent Stories

ERC to cover accommodation costs of residents of b ..

11 minutes ago

NEPRA reserves judgment in power tariff increase f ..

2 minutes ago

Rain expected in city Lahore during next 24 hour

2 minutes ago

Belarusian, US Diplomats Discuss Post-Election Sit ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to ensure quality of work, ac ..

7 minutes ago

Bangash to listen public grievances at CM's Compli ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.