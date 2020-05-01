Iraq Experiencing Difficulties Implementing Oil Output Cuts Under OPEC+ Deal - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Iraq is facing difficulties decreasing its oil production by a record one million barrels per day under the OPEC-non-OPEC deal as the authorities are struggling to negotiate the distribution of cuts with major foreign producers operating on its territory, Reuters reported on Friday, citing industry sources.

On April 12, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers agreed to a collective reduction in output by 9.7 million barrels per day throughout May-June in a bid to stabilize the market. Oil giants operating in Iraq, including BP, Exxon Mobil, Lukoil and Eni, have reportedly refused to go ahead with the cuts. Since the bigger part of Iraq's oil output is produced by foreign companies, their consent will be essential for Baghdad to implement its part of the deal.

"Talks with foreign companies are still continuing and we seek to reach a deal to cut production without entailing financial burdens on Iraq," an unnamed senior official of the Iraqi national Basrah Oil Company, who participated in the negotiations, told Reuters.

The issues being negotiated are, in particular, how much crude each company should cut and the timetable of the cuts, the official said, as cited by the agency.

Basrah Oil Company itself was instructed by the government to cut at least 700,000 barrels, according to the outlet.

Under the OPEC+ deal, the signatories have committed to cutting production by 23 percent throughout May-June, then by 18 percent throughout July-December, and then by 14 percent thereafter until April 2022, with the baseline level set on October 2018.

Iraq accounts for the largest cuts after Russia and Saudi Arabia under quotas set by the deal, with planned reduction of output expected to amount to 1.06 million barrels per day in phase one and 849,000 barrels per day in phase two.