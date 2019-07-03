UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Exports Over 105 Mln Barrels Of Crude In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:26 PM

Iraq exports over 105 mln barrels of crude in June

Iraqi Oil Ministry said on Tuesday that it exported more than 105 million barrels of crude oil in June, bringing in revenue of over 6 billion U.S. dollars

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Iraqi Oil Ministry said on Tuesday that it exported more than 105 million barrels of crude oil in June, bringing in revenue of over 6 billion U.S. dollars.

"Iraq's total exports of crude oil in June reached about 105.6 million barrels, at an average of 3.520 million barrels per day, with revenue of 6.3 billion Dollars for the 30 days of June," a ministry statement said, citing statistics of State Organization for Marketing of Oil, an Iraqi national company responsible for marketing Iraq's oil.

The average selling price was 60.5 dollars per barrel in June, the statement said.

"Iraq exported 101.7 million barrels from the country's central and southern oil fields, and 3.16 million barrels from the northern province of Kirkuk, in addition to 735,548 barrels of oil from Qayyara Oil Field in the northern province of Nineveh," it added.

Iraq's economy heavily relies on exports of crude oil, which account for more than 90 percent of the country's revenues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Iraq Company Oil Kirkuk Price June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Takatof Volunteers represent UAE at 2019 Expo in B ..

11 minutes ago

ADX attends WIBC Capital Markets Summit Asia

11 minutes ago

ADNIC completes conversion of mandatory convertibl ..

12 minutes ago

ANF arrests two more drug peddlers from Faisalabad

24 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region launches &#039;India-UAE Brid ..

27 minutes ago

Tesla builds 1,700 super chargers in China

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.