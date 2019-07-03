Iraq exports over 105 mln barrels of crude in June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Iraqi Oil Ministry said on Tuesday that it exported more than 105 million barrels of crude oil in June, bringing in revenue of over 6 billion U.S. dollars.

"Iraq's total exports of crude oil in June reached about 105.6 million barrels, at an average of 3.520 million barrels per day, with revenue of 6.3 billion Dollars for the 30 days of June," a ministry statement said, citing statistics of State Organization for Marketing of Oil, an Iraqi national company responsible for marketing Iraq's oil.

The average selling price was 60.5 dollars per barrel in June, the statement said.

"Iraq exported 101.7 million barrels from the country's central and southern oil fields, and 3.16 million barrels from the northern province of Kirkuk, in addition to 735,548 barrels of oil from Qayyara Oil Field in the northern province of Nineveh," it added.

Iraq's economy heavily relies on exports of crude oil, which account for more than 90 percent of the country's revenues.