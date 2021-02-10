Iraq Has No Plans to Ask for Exemption From OPEC+ Oil Cuts Deal - Oil Minister

Iraq does not plan to ask for exemptions from the OPEC+ oil production cuts despite previous media reports and some difficulties with ensuring full compliance with the output quotas, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Iraq does not plan to ask for exemptions from the OPEC+ oil production cuts despite previous media reports and some difficulties with ensuring full compliance with the output quotas, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told Sputnik.

In September, Iraq's as-Sabah newspaper reported, citing Abdul Jabbar, that Baghdad's possible exemption from the OPEC+ commitments had been discussed with major oil producers during three meetings. The Iraqi Oil Ministry then denied reports that it sought to be exempted from the implementation of the OPEC+ deal.

"Iraq's interest is for the OPEC to remain cohesive...

We will not ask for an exemption from OPEC's limitations," Abdul Jabbar said.

Iraq is committed to complying with the oil cuts by 100 percent, as it benefits from the high oil prices, which the OPEC+ deal is designed to achieve by taking some oil output off the market, the minister noted.

Baghdad has been struggling to fully comply with the OPEC+ oil production quotas due to the economic and social crisis in the country, which worsened last year against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Iraq's compliance with the deal has improved in recent months, but it still reportedly needs to offset previous shortcomings through the OPEC+ compensation mechanism.