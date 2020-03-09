UrduPoint.com
Iraq Holding Talks On New Oil Deal To Stop Falling Prices After OPEC Deal Failure- Baghdad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 06:58 PM

Iraq Holding Talks on New Oil Deal to Stop Falling Prices After OPEC Deal Failure- Baghdad

Iraq is holding talks with interested countries on a new oil deal to stop falling prices and stabilize the market in the wake of oil producers' failure to agree on deeper production cuts, Oil Ministry spokesman Asim Jihad told to Sputnik on Monday

"Iraq is currently negotiating with interested parties to reach a new agreement that will stabilize the oil market and put an end to the drop in oil prices. The previous agreement to limit [oil] production is to end in late March, we intend to use this time to urge OPEC member countries and non-member [states] to reach an agreement that will return balance to the global oil market," Jihad said.

According to the spokesman, it is currently unreasonable to supply additional volumes of oil to the world market, as this will lead to a further drop in prices, which will "cause significant harm, especially to producing countries."

The Saudi-led OPEC and non-member allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, met in Austria's capital of Vienna last week to discuss a common approach to reducing supply but failed to reach a deal.

