DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Iran and Iraq have agreed to expand cooperation in oil and gas sectors, including the construction of oil refinery plants, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil said in a statement on Wednesday, obtained by Sputnik.

The ministry issued the statement following a meeting between Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghanni and Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji in Iraq's capital Baghdad. Owji arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday for the meeting. During the visit, the sides signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation between the oil ministries of Iraq and Iran.

"Bilateral meeting resulted in an agreement to establish committees to discuss the development of joint fields under international agreements and cooperation in refining, petrochemicals, as well as oil exploration and infrastructure development," the statement read.

According to the statement, Owji expressed the desire of Iran "to expand the horizons of cooperation in the implementation of joint projects in oil and gas sectors, projects for the construction and development of oil refineries, the expansion of oil and gas pipelines, and environmental cleanup."