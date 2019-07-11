Iraq, Jordan Discuss Prospects for Basrah-Aqaba Oil Pipeline Construction - Amman

(@FahadShabbir)

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Jordanian Energy Minister Hala Zawati and Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban discussed on Thursday prospects for the construction of a pipeline that will carry oil Iraq 's Basrah to Jordan 's Aqaba, the Hashemite kingdom's energy ministry said.

The talks come after the Iraqi government approved two new oil export projects, including the plan for the pipeline construction, on Tuesday. The decisions are seen as part of Baghdad's efforts to look for new shipping routes amid the escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, which has seen a number of oil tankers attacked over the past few months.

"Jordanian Energy Minister Hala Zawati and Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban discussed in Baghdad on Thursday bilateral relations, especially the possibility of the construction of the pipeline [running] via the port of Aqaba," the ministry said in a statement.

Zawati stressed the "importance of the Iraqi cabinet's decision to implement the project, which will daily transport about 1 million barrels of oil for export from Basrah via the Red Sea port of Aqaba."

According to the Jordanian minister, following the Iraqi government's decision, Amman and Baghdad will sign agreements to kick-start the pipeline's construction.