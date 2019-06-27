UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Keeps Spare Oil Output Capacity At 5Mln Bpd, Ready To Meet Demand Boost- Oil Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 02:53 PM

Iraq Keeps Spare Oil Output Capacity at 5Mln Bpd, Ready to Meet Demand Boost- Oil Minister

Iraq is keeping spare oil production capacity close to 5 million barrels per day and stands ready to meet any growing demand, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban said Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Iraq is keeping spare oil production capacity close to 5 million barrels per day and stands ready to meet any growing demand, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban said Thursday.

"The current available production capacity is close to 5 million barrels per day including production capacity in Iraq's region of Kurdistan, which places Iraq in second place in OPEC.

However we are really committed to agreed level under the OPEC agreement," the minister said during his opening address at the Iraq Petroleum Conference in London.

"The ministry stays ready to satisfy any growth in the global oil demand when the overhung is stopped," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iraq Oil London Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) to arrange free ..

20 seconds ago

New York Mayor Alone in Naming Russia 'Greatest Th ..

22 seconds ago

Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) Programme to l ..

25 seconds ago

Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja brothers ..

27 seconds ago

Iraqi Oil Minister Calls for Constructive Dialogue ..

17 minutes ago

Dresden Prosecution Detains Bosnian Citizen Over I ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.