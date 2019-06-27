Iraq Keeps Spare Oil Output Capacity at 5Mln Bpd, Ready to Meet Demand Boost- Oil Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Iraq is keeping spare oil production capacity close to 5 million barrels per day and stands ready to meet any growing demand, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban said Thursday.

"The current available production capacity is close to 5 million barrels per day including production capacity in Iraq's region of Kurdistan, which places Iraq in second place in OPEC.

However we are really committed to agreed level under the OPEC agreement," the minister said during his opening address at the Iraq Petroleum Conference in London.

"The ministry stays ready to satisfy any growth in the global oil demand when the overhung is stopped," he added.