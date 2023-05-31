UrduPoint.com

Iraq Launches Gas Liquefaction Plant In Rumaila Oil Field - Oil Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 09:00 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Iraq has launched the first phase of a natural gas liquefaction project with a daily capacity of 200 million cubic feet in the Rumaila oil field in the southern Basra province, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil said on Wednesday.

"Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani has inaugurated the first phase of a natural gas liquefaction plant in the Rumaila oil field, with a capacity of 200 million cubic feet per day," the ministry said in a statement.

The construction of the plant in one the world's largest oil fields was initiated in 2019 by Basrah Gas Company.

The second phase of the project will be launched by the end of 2023, after which the plant's capacity will increase to 400 million cubic feet per day, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said. The plant will be key for reducing flared gas and supplying electric power plants in the country with additional energy, the ministry added. The facility will also produce over 2,000 tonnes of household gas per day and 5,900 barrels of gas condensate, which is used in producing fuel and other chemicals.

