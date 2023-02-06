UrduPoint.com

Iraq Mulling Ways To Pay Off Debts To Russian Gas, Oil Companies - Foreign Minister

Published February 06, 2023

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Baghdad is considering ways to pay off debts to Lukoil and other Russian oil and gas companies operating in Iraq and plans to discuss the issue with Moscow during a forthcoming meeting of the intergovernmental commission, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday.

"We note the positive role of Russian oil companies in terms of investment, as well as the continuation of their activities in Iraq's oil and gas industry. I would like to mention among them Lukoil, Gazprom, and a number of others, to which the Iraqi government remains indebted, and we are considering all possible ways to resolve the issue of outstanding debts to these companies," Hussein told a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia and Iraq agreed to hold a regular meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission this year in Baghdad, the Iraqi top diplomat said, adding that the talks would focus on the activities of Russian companies in Iraq and issues of repaying the debt to them.

Lavrov confirmed Hussein's words and stated that Russian companies worked in Baghdad on the basis of agreements reached with the central government.

