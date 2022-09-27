Iraq Must Take Sanctions Into Consideration When Cooperating With Russia - FM

UrduPoint.com

September 27, 2022

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The sanctions applied against Russia create additional obstructions for trade between Iraqi and Russian companies in the energy industry that must be taken into consideration, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik

Hussein was answering a question about new projects coming up between Moscow and Baghdad on Iraq's oil fields.

"But one thing I know is that because of the sanctions against Russia, Russian companies in Iraq, but also the Iraqi government must take the sanctions into consideration, otherwise, we are also going to be punished," Hussein said on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

