Iraq Not Expecting Further Surge in Oil Prices - Oil Minister

Iraq is not expecting a further increase in oil prices and believes that the market is balanced right now, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Iraq is not expecting a further increase in oil prices and believes that the market is balanced right now, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday.

The minister also mentioned that the market is balanced for Iraq right now and should stay that way when asked if OPEC+ needs to increase oil output during the Russian Energy Week event that is ongoing in Moscow.

Jabbar also said that he discussed Baghdad-Moscow energy cooperation with Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov.