UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Oil Earnings Slashed In Half In March After Price Crash

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:42 PM

Iraq oil earnings slashed in half in March after price crash

Iraq's revenues from crude sales dropped by nearly half in March, its oil ministry said Wednesday, as a global price crash stokes fears of collapse for the petrol giant

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Iraq's revenues from crude sales dropped by nearly half in March, its oil ministry said Wednesday, as a global price crash stokes fears of collapse for the petrol giant.

The second-biggest crude producer in the OPEC oil cartel, Iraq sold 105 million barrels in March, earning $2.99 billion, according to an oil ministry statement.

In February, it sold fewer barrels -- 98.3 million -- but earned nearly twice as much at $5.5 billion.

The difference is due to plummeting prices, with Brent North Sea crude sinking to $25.11 on Wednesday, the lowest price in 18 years.

The slump is due to a price war between major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as a drop in demand caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Iraqi oil trades at about $4 less than the benchmark price, with Oil Minister Thamer Ghadban telling local media this week that his country's crude was selling for $21 a barrel.

That is worrisome for Iraq, where oil revenues make up more than 90 percent of the state budget in the absence of significant alternative industries.

Officials had drafted a 2020 budget based on estimates Iraqi crude would sell for $56 per barrel.

At that rate, Iraq would face a monthly deficit of $4 billion just to keep the government running and pay salaries to its bloated public sector, the International Energy Agency estimated last month.

Iraqi officials have told AFP they are considering a range of cost-cutting measures to trim the budget but have yet to finalise their plans.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Russia Budget Iraq Oil Price Saudi Arabia February March 2020 Media From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DGCX Gold Futures trading volumes increase

16 minutes ago

AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing ..

21 minutes ago

Hira Mani cares

42 minutes ago

US warns Hungary on 'undue' rights restrictions ov ..

4 minutes ago

Positive cases of Coronavirus in AJK increase to 9 ..

4 minutes ago

Secretary local government orders to relaunch anti ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.