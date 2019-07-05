UrduPoint.com
Iraq, Oman Sign Memorandum On Energy Cooperation - Iraqi Oil Ministry

Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:09 AM

Iraq and Oman have signed a memorandum of understanding on oil and gas cooperation, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil said on Thursday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Iraq and Oman have signed a memorandum of understanding on oil and gas cooperation, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil said on Thursday.

"The parties signed a memorandum of understanding, aimed at developing oil and gas cooperation between the brother nations," the ministry said in a statement.

The bilateral cooperation will focus on exports of Iraqi crude oil to Oman, deliveries of oil products from Oman to Iraq as well as creation of storage and terminals for crude oil and oil products.

"[Iraq and Oman] are considering an opportunity to create a joint oil refinery in the Sultanate of Oman for refining crude oil, delivered from Iraq, along with studying the prospects for joint cooperation and investments in oil and gas production as well as in producing, refining, storing and selling crude oil and oil products," the Iraqi ministry added.

Iraq is a major oil exporting country and a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

More Stories From Business

