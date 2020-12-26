Iraq Plans to Almost Double Southern Ports' Crude Export Capacity After 2023 - Ministry

Iraq intends to almost double its southern ports' crude export capacity to 6 million barrels per day after 2023, Karim Hattab, deputy oil minister for distribution, has said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Iraq intends to almost double its southern ports' crude export capacity to 6 million barrels per day after 2023, Karim Hattab, deputy oil minister for distribution, has said.

"The goal is to implement large-scale projects, including the installation of another 24 tanks to increase export capacity from the current 3.

5 million to 6 million barrels per day after 2023," Hattab was quoted by the ministry as saying during his inspection of oil storage facilities on the Al-Faw peninsula.

According to Hattab, the ministry is also planning to build an offshore pipeline linking the Al-Faw storage facilities to ports that export oil.

Last week, the ministry reported that Iraq's oil output totaled 81 million barrels in November.