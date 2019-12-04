- Home
- Business
- News
- Iraq Prefers OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal to Be Extended Until End of 2020 - Oil Minister
Iraq Prefers OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal To Be Extended Until End Of 2020 - Oil Minister
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:30 PM
Iraq prefers the OPEC+ oil output cut deal to at least be extended until the end of 2020, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban told reporters Wednesday
OPEC+ meetings, which will discuss the future of the oil output cut deal, will be held December 5-6 in Vienna.