Iraq Prefers OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal to Be Extended Until End of 2020 - Oil Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Iraq prefers the OPEC+ oil output cut deal to at least be extended until the end of 2020 , Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban told reporters Wednesday.

OPEC+ meetings, which will discuss the future of the oil output cut deal, will be held December 5-6 in Vienna.