Iraq To Cut Salaries Of Top Officials By 40% In 2021 - Labor Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Iraq will slash the salaries of the president, prime minister and head of the legislature by 40 percent, and those of ministers and lawmakers by 30 percent, in the country's budget for next year, Labor Minister Adel Rikabi has said.

"The salaries of the president, prime minister and speaker of parliament are cut by 40 percent, the overall sum of salaries of lawmakers and ministers cut by 30 percent," Rikabi told journalists late on Monday, according to the Iraqi news Agency.

In October, the Iraqi government published the main tenets of its economic reform program, which aims to bring the country out of a prolonged economic crisis. One of its main goals is solving the issue of the budget deficit, including by cutting the salaries of government officials.

