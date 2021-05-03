Iraq to Invest $3Bln to Boost Natural Gas Output Within Next 5 Years - Oil Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has approved a plan envisaging $3 billion worth of investment by Basrah Gas Company (BGC) to boost natural gas extraction within the next five years, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Monday.

"A major investment plan of BGC has been approved ...

An amount of $3 billion will be invested to bring gas production to 1,400 million cubic meters [49.4 million cubic feet]," the minister said at a press conference, noting that the current position of the gas company was stable.

The ministry pays great attention to the gas industry and hopes that "partners provide more decisive support to its projects," the official added.