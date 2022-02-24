UrduPoint.com

Iraq Wants To Sign Contract With Gazprom Neft On Badra Field Soon - Oil Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022

Iraq Wants to Sign Contract With Gazprom Neft on Badra Field Soon - Oil Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Iraq wants to sign a deal with Russia's Gazprom Neft to offer the company better conditions for the development of the Badra oil field in the near future, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Ismail told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The signing is possible shortly because we are very keen on signing this deal with Gazprom Neft, which is an important company for entire Iraq, so the Iraqi government and the country's political leaders are interested in satisfying its interests," Ismail said during a visit to Qatar.

According to the minister, there are just one or two items in the document regarding the field's development that remain to be settled.

