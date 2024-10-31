Iraqi Ambassador Urges For Strengthening Pak-Iraq Bilateral Trade
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Ambassador of Iraq in Islamabad, Hamid Abbas Lafta on Thursday reiterated his country's resolve to enhance its bilateral trade with Pakistani in a range of business and investment areas.
He underlined the need to increase the exchange of trade delegations between the two countries.
The ambassador remarked this in his meeting with the top brass of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) which was held during his visit here at the chamber on Thursday.
Ambassador Hamid Abbas while underscoring the shared historical, religious, and diplomatic ties between the two nations, noted that approximately two hundred and fifty thousand Pakistani pilgrims travel to Iraq annually, especially to Najaf and Karbala (Arbaein), demonstrating the significant movement of people between the two countries.
While pointing to the low trade volume between Pakistan and Iraq, he highlighted the opportunity for increased commerce.
He also commended the quality of Pakistani products and encouraged the business community to enhance product marketing efforts.
Appreciating the role of RCCI in strengthening bilateral trade ties, the ambassador assured the RCCI of Iraq’s support in facilitating the participation of Pakistani businesses in Iraqi exhibitions and trade delegations to expand trade and economic collaboration.
Earlier, in his welcome address, President Usman Shaukat highlighted that the current bilateral trade volume was approximately $240 million. Usman emphasised untapped potential in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, food, and energy.
The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to deepen commercial ties and foster a stronger economic partnership between Iraq and Pakistan.
Ambassador Lafta was accompanied by Ayad Ayub Saadi and Shahbaz Ahmed whereas the RCCI team including Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, and Executive Committee members attended the meeting.
Later, RCCI President Usman Shaukat presented the chamber memento to the Iraqi envoy.
