Iraqi Cabinet Adviser Calls IMF's Forecast On External Debt Decrease 'Very Realistic'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Iraqi Cabinet Adviser Calls IMF's Forecast on External Debt Decrease 'Very Realistic'



BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) forecast of a decrease in Iraq's external debt within the current year is "very realistic," as the country's sovereign debt is well within the safe zone, Mazhar Muhammad Salih, a financial adviser to the Iraqi government, told Sputnik.

The IMF's latest report on macroeconomic stability in the middle East and North Africa predicted the Iraqi external debt is to decrease by $1.2 billion to $22 billion in 2023 and further down to $20.8 billion in 2024.

"The International Monetary Fund's estimate of the Iraqi external debt is very realistic, because this debt, which is payable by 2028, is valued at about $22 billion by most forecasts.

The payments on that debt are made by means of annual appropriations within the Iraqi total budget," Salih said.

The financial adviser estimates the Iraqi external debt at less than 10% of the country's GDP, while the internationally accepted safe external debt to GDP share is about 60%.

"Even if we add the internal debt to the equation, which consists exclusively of obligations owed to public financial institutions and amounts to about $50 billion, the total indicator is still in the safe zone and does not exceed 30%," he said.

The Iraqi external debt has been steadily going down since 2018, when it amounted to $27 billion.

