Iraqi Electricity Ministry Warns of Blackout in Baghdad Amid Cut in Iranian Gas Supply

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Baghdad risks facing a blackout amid Iran's plans to slash gas supply due to accumulated arrears, Iraqi ministry of electricity spokesman Ahmed Moussa said on Sunday.

"Iran will reduce the volume of supplied gas from 5 million [176.

6 million cubic feet] to 3 million cubic meters due to arrears for earlier gas shipments," Moussa said live on state Iraqi tv.

The spokesman warned that "due to the decrease in shipments, Baghdad and the central Euphrates region may be left without electricity supply."