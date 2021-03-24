UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Gov't Approves $480Mln Oil Contract To US Company Schlumberger

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:59 PM

The Iraqi government has approved giving a $480-million contract to drill 96 oil wells to US company Schlumberger, the government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Iraqi government has approved giving a $480-million contract to drill 96 oil wells to US company Schlumberger, the government said.

"[The cabinet] approves giving a tender contract (WQ0691) for drilling 96 wells ... to US company Schlumberger, for a total sum of $480,566,597, which is 14.

4 percent lower the appraised value of $561,600,000," the government said in a government statement, cited by the state-run INA news agency.

Schlumberger is one of the leading oilfield service companies, operating in 120 countries and providing technologies for comprehensive geological layer surveys, setting up wells, supervising production and processing.

