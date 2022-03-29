UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Kurdistan Could Compensate Part Of EU's Oil Supply Shortage - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Kurdistan region of Iraq may compensate part of the European Union's demand for oil supplies if needed, Masrour Barzani, the region's prime minister, said on Monday.

"We in Kurdistan have the capacity now to make up for at least some of the shortfalls of oil in Europe," Barzani told the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Forum in Dubai.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression.

The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

