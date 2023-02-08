Iraqi Kurdistan Resumes Oil Export to Turkey Halted due to Earthquakes - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The Ministry of Natural Resources of Iraqi Kurdistan has resumed oil export to Turkey, suspended due to powerful earthquakes that hit the country earlier this week, Rudaw tv reported on Tuesday, citing the ministry's statement.

According to the report, the flow of oil through the Kurdistan-Turkey pipeline resumed on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, rattled parts of Turkey, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 5,500 and injuring more than 34,500 people. Following devastating earthquakes, the ministry announced the suspension of oil exports to Turkey due to security reasons.