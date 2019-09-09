ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban, in an interview with Sputnik on Monday, blamed Baghdad's failure to comply with the OPEC+ deal on Kurdistan's oil output that had been beyond full control of the Federal authorities.

"The challenge is basically coming from the federal government of Kurdistan, because they produce and export almost up to 500,000 barrels per day and it is not in our direct control.

That's why we appear as not very complying," Ghadhban said on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

He, at the same time, reaffirmed Baghdad's commitment to the oil production cuts deal.

"We are fully committed to what we agreed in December last year and we are in full support of the accord. Our cabinet has approved the charter of cooperation between OPEC-non-OPEC, therefore there's a full commitment of Iraq to a production adjustment," he added.