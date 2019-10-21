Iraqi, Norwegian Prime Ministers Renew Oil for Development Agreement Between Countries

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and his Norwegian counterpart, Erna Solberg, renewed on Monday the Oil for Development (OfD) Programme deal which was initiated by the Norwegian government in 2005 and aims to provide the socially responsible management of petroleum resources, Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's press office said

Early on Monday, Mahdi received Solberg during her official visit to Iraq in his Baghdad office to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the security situation in the region.

"Iraq and Norway are signing the OfD agreement," the press office said.

During the talks, Mahdi stressed the importance of enhancing mutual interests and achieving progress and prosperity for both countries.

The first five-year OfD cooperation deal between Norway and Iraq ended in 2009. The sides resumed the agreement in 2013, which expired in the first quarter of 2018.