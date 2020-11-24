UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi October Oil Export Up 10% Month-on-Month To 2.876Mln Barrels Per Day - State Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:23 PM

Iraqi October Oil Export Up 10% Month-on-Month to 2.876Mln Barrels Per Day - State Company

Iraq has increased the average daily export of oil in October by 10.06 percent month-on-month to 2.876 million barrels per day, the Iraqi State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Iraq has increased the average daily export of oil in October by 10.06 percent month-on-month to 2.876 million barrels per day, the Iraqi State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) said on Tuesday.

In September, Iraq exported an average daily 2.613 million barrels of oil.

Total exports in October amounted to 89.154 million barrels, as opposed to 78.

389 million barrels in September, according to the SOMO. This includes 86.023 million barrels of oil sourced from the Basra field and 3.131million barrels from the Kirkuk field.

Iraq's revenue from oil exports in October totaled $3.457 billion at the average crude cost of $38.77 per one barrel. The monthly revenue in September totaled $3.173 billion, when the average cost of one barrel was $40.48. The October revenue last year was $6.121 billion, with one barrel costing an average $57.28.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Iraq Oil Kirkuk Basra September October From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Health Card to be introduced in Balochistan for pr ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-France rugby international Christophe Dominici ..

2 minutes ago

SAPM urges PPP leaders to resolve issues of Sindh ..

3 minutes ago

UN Chief Calls for Greater Efforts to Establish Pe ..

3 minutes ago

DP World - UAE Region gains recognition for remark ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry boosts ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.