Iraqi October Oil Export Up 10% Month-on-Month to 2.876Mln Barrels Per Day - State Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Iraq has increased the average daily export of oil in October by 10.06 percent month-on-month to 2.876 million barrels per day, the Iraqi State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) said on Tuesday.

In September, Iraq exported an average daily 2.613 million barrels of oil.

Total exports in October amounted to 89.154 million barrels, as opposed to 78.

389 million barrels in September, according to the SOMO. This includes 86.023 million barrels of oil sourced from the Basra field and 3.131million barrels from the Kirkuk field.

Iraq's revenue from oil exports in October totaled $3.457 billion at the average crude cost of $38.77 per one barrel. The monthly revenue in September totaled $3.173 billion, when the average cost of one barrel was $40.48. The October revenue last year was $6.121 billion, with one barrel costing an average $57.28.