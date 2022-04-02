UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Oil Export Revenues In March Hit 50-Year High - Oil Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2022 | 03:33 PM

Iraq exported $11 billion worth of crude oil in March, making more money than ever in the past half a century, according to the Oil Ministry's estimates

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Iraq exported $11 billion worth of crude oil in March, making more money than ever in the past half a century, according to the Oil Ministry's estimates.

"Cumulative exports of crude oil in March rose to 100,563,999 barrels, with revenues hitting $11.

07 billion, the highest total since 1972," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The oil-rich OPEC member state exported 3.2 million barrels of crude a day at a price averaging $110 per barrel. In February, it exported 3.3 million barrels a day, earning an eight-year high of $8.5 billion.

