Iraqi Oil Exports Down by 15Mln Barrels to 84.5Mln in June - Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Iraq reduced its oil exports by 15 million barrels to 84.49 million barrels in June, according to preliminary data released by the Oil Ministry.

Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar Ali Hussein Al-Luiebi previously said that his country would decrease daily oil exports to 2.8 million barrels on average in June.

"According to preliminary estimates of the state-owned company SOMO, Iraq exported 84.

49 million barrels of oil in June, and revenues totaled $2.86 billion," spokesman Asem Jihad said as quoted in the ministry's statement, obtained by Sputnik.

On average, the country exported 2.81 million barrels of oil per day last month.

The price of Iraqi oil in June was $33.8 per barrel, compared to $21 in May.

In May, the country exported 99.5 million barrels of oil with revenues amounting to $2.09 billion, compared to 103 million barrels of oil exports in April.