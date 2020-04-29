Iraqi Oil Exports Reached 3.3Mln PBD in March - Statistics

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Iraq exported a daily 3.39 million barrels of oil in March, a level that remained almost unchanged since February, the State Oil Marketing Organization has estimated.

The country exported a total of 105.

12 million barrels last month, up from 98.35 million in February. A vast portion of the crude came from an oil field near Basra in southern Iraq.

Iraq's oil revenues in March were estimated at $2.96 billion, with the average price per barrel set to $28.18. In February, it earned $4.84 billion, selling a barrel for $49.23.