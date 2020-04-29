UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Oil Exports Reached 3.3Mln PBD In March - Statistics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Iraqi Oil Exports Reached 3.3Mln PBD in March - Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Iraq exported a daily 3.39 million barrels of oil in March, a level that remained almost unchanged since February, the State Oil Marketing Organization has estimated.

The country exported a total of 105.

12 million barrels last month, up from 98.35 million in February. A vast portion of the crude came from an oil field near Basra in southern Iraq.

Iraq's oil revenues in March were estimated at $2.96 billion, with the average price per barrel set to $28.18. In February, it earned $4.84 billion, selling a barrel for $49.23.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iraq Oil Basra Price February March From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Directorate of Public Works completes 76 p ..

36 minutes ago

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Jewellery Group announces high sa ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs, Industrial and Commercial Bank of C ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.