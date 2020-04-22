UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Oil Minister Says Additional Measures May Be Taken To Stabilize Markets - Reports

Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:05 PM

Iraq's Oil Minister Thamir al-Ghadhban said Wednesday production cuts may not be the only measure OPEC+ countries take in order to stabilize the oil markets but any such steps must be agreed upon by all members of the alliance, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Iraq's Oil Minister Thamir al-Ghadhban said Wednesday production cuts may not be the only measure OPEC+ countries take in order to stabilize the oil markets but any such steps must be agreed upon by all members of the alliance, media reported.

According to business news outlet Argus Media, Ghadhban said that the deal to decrease global oil production to 10 million barrels per day agreed earlier this month was "just one of the measures" being taken to resolve the crisis in oil markets.

Ghadhban was speaking to reporters after taking part in Tuesday's informal OPEC+ video conference where a plea to begin oil cuts before the agreed month of May was made but no consensus was reached.

The meeting was held amid a drop in oil prices to unprecedented lows, with May futures on US benchmark crude WTI going into the negatives.

Iraq, an oil-rich OPEC member, may be especially affected by the crisis as decades of war and unrest have left the economy largely dependent on oil exports.

