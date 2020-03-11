UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Oil Ministry Notes Positive Changes In Saudi-Russia Differences Over Oil Market

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:55 PM

Iraqi Oil Ministry Notes Positive Changes in Saudi-Russia Differences Over Oil Market

Positive trends are observed in resolving disagreements over the situation on the oil market between Saudi Arabia and Russia, Asem Jihad, a spokesman for the Iraqi Oil Ministry, told Sputnik on Wednesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Positive trends are observed in resolving disagreements over the situation on the oil market between Saudi Arabia and Russia, Asem Jihad, a spokesman for the Iraqi Oil Ministry, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There are positive developments, we have taken positive steps in this regard, which we will announce in the near future," Jihad said.

"The Iraqi oil minister has been holding intensive negotiations all these days after an agreement [at the OPEC+ meeting] has not been reached . We hope that we will succeed in convening a meeting of all parties," the official said.

