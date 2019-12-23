DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Demonstrators have blocked the roads in Iraq's southern province of Basrah leading to the West Qurna 1 oil field, operated by US energy corporation ExxonMobil, in an effort to send a message to the government that they want an independent candidate for the seat of prime minister and not a member of a major political party, Iraqi media reported, citing a source in the local administration.

Thousands of people poured into the streets on Monday as the country's political forces missed the midnight deadline to nominate a new prime minister to replace Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned in late October amid ongoing protests against corruption and the country's political system, introduced after the US-led invasion in 2003. In early December, lawmaker Nahida Diani told Sputnik that the factions agreed on a future prime minister.

The name has not been revealed yet.

"Protesters attacked the West Qurna1 oil field and do not allow the staff to go there," a source was quoted as saying by the national Shafaq news agency.

According to the news outlet, demonstrators also closed all access to the route leading to an oil-processing plant in the city of Samawah, as well as the office of the state-owned South Refineries Company in the neighboring province of Dhi Qar.

The protesters' main demand is that an independent politician be chosen as prime minister and not a member of a major political party.

Since early October, people across Iraq have been protesting against the government, demanding its dismissal, and calling for economic reforms and an end to corruption.