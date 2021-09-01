Iraqi Revenues From Oil Export Exceeded $6.5 Billion in August - Ministry

Iraq's oil export revenues surpassed the $6.5 billion mark in August, with exports standing at 3.054 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, the country's Ministry of Oil announced on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Iraq's oil export revenues surpassed the $6.5 billion mark in August, with exports standing at 3.054 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, the country's Ministry of Oil announced on Wednesday.

The total revenue for August was $6,533,142,000 while the total volume of crude oil exports reached 94,660,239 barrels, with an average daily volume of 3,054,000 barrels, the ministry said.

The average price per barrel was at over $69 last month.

In July, Iraq's oil export revenues amounted to over $6.4 billion with the total volume of crude oil exports reaching 90,468,000 barrels. The average price was $71.58 per barrel.

In mid-August, Iraq's Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said that the country was planning to ramp up oil production to 8 million barrels per day by 2027.