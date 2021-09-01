UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Revenues From Oil Export Exceeded $6.5 Billion In August - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:15 PM

Iraqi Revenues From Oil Export Exceeded $6.5 Billion in August - Ministry

Iraq's oil export revenues surpassed the $6.5 billion mark in August, with exports standing at 3.054 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, the country's Ministry of Oil announced on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Iraq's oil export revenues surpassed the $6.5 billion mark in August, with exports standing at 3.054 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, the country's Ministry of Oil announced on Wednesday.

The total revenue for August was $6,533,142,000 while the total volume of crude oil exports reached 94,660,239 barrels, with an average daily volume of 3,054,000 barrels, the ministry said.

The average price per barrel was at over $69 last month.

In July, Iraq's oil export revenues amounted to over $6.4 billion with the total volume of crude oil exports reaching 90,468,000 barrels. The average price was $71.58 per barrel.

In mid-August, Iraq's Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said that the country was planning to ramp up oil production to 8 million barrels per day by 2027.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Iraq Oil Price July August Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand ..

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

1 minute ago
 Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

5 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

11 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

16 minutes ago
 PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

3 minutes ago
 Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which ..

Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which takes place on Sept 17 in Ski ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.