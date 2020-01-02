UrduPoint.com
Iraq's Crude Exports Exceed 106 Mln Barrels In Dec. 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:24 PM

Iraq's Oil Ministry said on Thursday that Iraq exported more than 106 million barrels of crude oil in December 2019, bringing in revenues of over 6 billion U.S. dollars

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Iraq's Oil Ministry said on Thursday that Iraq exported more than 106 million barrels of crude oil in December 2019, bringing in revenues of over 6 billion U.S. dollars.

Iraq's total exports of crude oil in December exceeded 106.265 million barrels with an average of 3.4 million barrels per day, a ministry statement said, citing statistics of the State Organization for Marketing of Oil.

The average selling price for crude in December 2019 was 63.05 Dollars per barrel, the statement added.

About 103 million barrels were exported from Iraq's central and southern oil fields via Basra ports, while about 2.8 million from the northern province of Kirkuk via the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, it said.

Iraq also exported 347,707 barrels of crude oil to neighboring Jordan in December 2019, according to the statement.

Iraq's economy heavily relies on exports of crude oil, which account for more than 90 percent of the country's revenues.

